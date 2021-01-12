Dead Cells DLC "Fatal Falls" Receives A Release Date

Motion Twin revealed a brand new trailer for the upcoming Dead Cells DLC, Fatal Falls, along with a proper release date. The company revealed the DLC will be released on January 26th for a mere $5, giving players a whole new set of content to explore and challenges to overcome. All while dying multiple times over because this one is going to be brutal. We got the full details of what's been added to this DLC from the developers below, along with the latest trailer to show you just how hard this addition is going to be.

The Dead Cells Fatal Falls DLC introduces a significant amount of new content for fans including two new mid-game biomes, a killer new boss and a slew of new weapons and items. The gameplay reveal trailer released today showcases new biomes The Fractured Shrines and The Undying Shores as well as a cranky new boss – The Scarecrow, who existing fans may recognize as the Royal Gardener gone wrong with Malaise.

The two new biomes are parallels to the 'Stilt Village', 'Clock Tower' and 'Time Keeper' areas and are intended as alternate paths to spice up your mid-game runs. Along the new paths fans can expect to encounter a homicidal pet sword (why not?) and new slightly psychotic enemies like the Myopic Crow, the Clumsy Swordsman, the Compulsive Gravedigger and a lot more (eight total) culminating with the final boss, The Scarecrow (might want to keep an eye on those exploding mushrooms when you encounter him).

And what's an update without new weapons? Fatal Falls' new maniacal sword (did we mention it flies?) is designed to bring Brutality players a real counterpart to the Great Owl and Mushroom Boi. Scythes, undoubtedly one of the more iconic weapons in existence, have also been added – they are attracted to enemies and will follow you around a bit. Seven new weapons in total have arrived: Lightning Rods, Ferryman's Lantern, Scarecrow's Sickles, Iron Staff, Snake Fangs, Serenade and Cocoon. Each one will help you in different areas of the two new biomes. And because we want you to feel good AND look good, a total of 10 new outfits have also been added to the Dead Cells update.