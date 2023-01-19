Dead Cells: Return To Castlevania DLC Content Revealed Get your Castlevania vibes on with the latest DLC pack for Dead Cells, taking you back to the golden age of hardcore platforming.

Motion Twin and Evil Empire have revealed more about the latest DLC pack for Dead Cells as Return To Castlevania has finally arrived. Working with Konami to bring the crossover to light, you can now explore Dracula's castle like never before, cracking out weapons from the iconic series as you take on the vampire and his army of demons. If you're familiar with the older games in the franchise between the NES and original PlayStation, then this should be a frantic walk down memory lane for you. The DLC doesn't have a proper release date yet beyond the idea that it's coming sometime in Q1 2023 for PC and consoles, but we have the latest trailer and information from the team about it below.

"Dead Cells: Return To Castlevania is the biggest DLC for Dead Cells to date and a labor of love from Motion Twin and Evil Empire. With two new biomes to explore, 14 iconic weapons – including Castlevania favorites such as the Vampire Killer, Throwing Axe, and Holy Water – and a host of incredibly undead, dead, and mostly dead enemies to dispose of along the way. Each throwback weapon featured in the game has been tweaked to reflect the fast-paced, frantic style of combat of Dead Cells, but using them successfully won't be a walk in the…dark."

"Featuring insanely tough battles with Dracula and even Death himself, the DLC unfolds an intriguing new storyline in which The Beheaded is approached by Richter Belmont following the appearance of a strange, malevolent castle. Drawn by the promise of new loot more so than an ethical sense of duty, players will need to harness their utmost undead fighting skills to defeat the evil within. An alternative soundtrack accompanies the fight, providing 51 original Castlevania tunes as well as 12 truly iconic tracks that have been reimagined in the style of Dead Cells."