Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Dead Hook, Joy Way

Dead Hook Arrives On All VR Platforms This February

Joy Way have confirmed that they will released their new intense roguelike shooter Dead Hook for all VR platforms next month.

Article Summary Dead Hook, a roguelike VR shooter, hits all VR platforms on February 8, 2024.

Explore alien planet Resaract as Adam Stone with customizable weapons and upgrades.

Battle against regular and elite elders, plus multi-phase bosses in high-speed combat.

Choose from three difficulty levels and enjoy varied gameplay with permanent power-ups.

VR developer and publisher Joy Way announced this past week that they will release Dead Hook for every VR platform in a few weeks. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a mix of shooter and roguelike mechanics as you will explore an elder planet with not-so-friendly aliens, with the ability to customize and upgrade your weapons as you see fit to take on different levels. We have more info here and the trailer below, as the game will be out on Meta Quest, Steam VR, PSVR2, and Pico on February 8, 2024.

Dead Hook

Dead Hook is an explosive mix of roguelike and shooter genres with brutal combat and captivating storytelling. Explore the elder planet Resaract and take on the role of Adam Stone, a mercenary, smuggler, thief, and devoted husband. Find legendary weapons and customize your character with 100 buffs and permanent upgrades to make each run unique. Experiment with different strategies and tackle the challenges that await you in the game. And finally, choose from three difficulty levels to match the challenge to your expectations. Every angel of death needs worthy opponents. Regular and elite elders will try to stop you in the air and on the ground to defend their tombs. Bosses are also uniquely designed and have multiple phases, making each encounter feel tense and exciting. The game's storyline adds another layer of depth to the gameplay experience. You will embark on a journey to uncover the secrets of Resaract and AI duality, facing tough choices and unexpected twists along the way.

Hook & Movement: The fast-paced movement system allows you to experience unbounded, high-speed movement.

The fast-paced movement system allows you to experience unbounded, high-speed movement. Gameplay Diversity: In every run, the player is offered a choice. In some cases, you can get new weapons; in others, you can get buffs. Weapons and the rest of the loot on the map are randomly generated, and each game session will be unique.

In every run, the player is offered a choice. In some cases, you can get new weapons; in others, you can get buffs. Weapons and the rest of the loot on the map are randomly generated, and each game session will be unique. Permanent Upgrades: Between game sessions, you can get permanent power-ups on the workbench. Using the resources obtained in the dungeon, you can upgrade to improve your damage stats, survivability, quantity and quality of loot, and open special abilities.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!