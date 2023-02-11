Dead Island 2 Releases New Character Trailer For Carla Get a look at the latest character reveal for Dead Island 2 as the team shows off Carla's skills in the new character trailer.

Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios revealed a new trailer this week for Dead Island 2, highlighting a new character by the name of Carla. With a love of axes and a distaste for all things undead, Carla makes a brutal addition to the game as she's swinging for the fences at anything that moves. You can read more about her and check out the latest trailer for the character down below, as the game is still set to be released on April 28th, 2023.

"As we all know, axes are one of the most essential weapons in a zombie apocalypse. The only thing they're better at splitting than wood are the heads of the undead, especially when you fit a circular saw to the end of it, and nobody knows that better than Dead Island 2's newest Slayer, Carla. Built like a tank, Carla doesn't even need to use the sharp end of an ax to get rid of any unfortunate undead that might cross her path, making her one of the best people to stick by in the dangerous world of HELL-A. Just be sure to stay clear of her swings."

"Explore HELL-A! Dead Island 2 takes players across the most iconic locations of the City of Angels, now stained with horror, in an exciting pulp journey from the verdant suburbia of Beverly Hills to the quirky promenade of Venice Beach. Brutal Melee Sandbox – Combat delivers the most intense, visceral, and gory first-person experience possible, with plenty of weapons and brutally tactical options to chew your way through the zombie horde. Whether you're slicing, smashing, burning, or ripping, we want you to truly feel it. Be the Ultimate Zombie Slayer – There are six characters to choose from, each with their own unique personality and dialogues. You can fully customize the abilities of each Slayer, with our brand-new skill system allowing you to re-spec instantly and try out the craziest builds."