Dead Island 2 Reveals More Details During Livestream Showcase

Deep Silver took some time today to show off more of what's coming to Dead Island 2 in a special livestream showcase. The stream showed a special pulp-adventure setting with three fictional characters set in a similar universe to Dead Island 2, as they attempt tot ell you everything that's going on while also having a little fun with it. In this video, the military is gone, and we now have to follow the fearless survivors as they try to make their way through Los Angeles during the zombie outbreak. They also sprinkle some new info for the game in there for fun. Enjoy the video below as the game will be released on April 28th, 2023.

The new Dead Island 2 Welcome To HELL-A Trailer also premiered – narrated by Jacob and Amy, two of the game's slayers, as they visit HELL-A. Witness Dead Island 2's unique gore tech, upgradable weapon and combat system, and, of course, its gruesome zombies. Join the slayers as they take you on a tour around the stylish, sunbaked zombie-smashing playground of HELL-A. Another surprise inside the showcase was a sneak peek into the Alexa Game Control feature, which allows players to quickly perform in-game actions using their voice. This feature will be launching in Dead Island 2 for Xbox and PC, for English in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Currently available to pre-order, the highly collectible Dead Island 2: HELL-A Edition is full of unique items from the game world to further the immersion of every Dead Island fan. Players who pre-order any edition of Dead Island 2 will receive the "Memories Of Banoi Pack," featuring two unique weapons that celebrate the original Dead Island, along with a special skill card. Last but not least, a stunning, hand-painted resin collector figurine of Amy, posed chilling in the iconic Burger 66 diner after a zombie slaying session. This standalone premium figurine is available to purchase exclusively from Deep Silver on the game's website.