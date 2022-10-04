Dead Space Launches Gameplay Trailer & Collector's Edition

Electronic Arts revealed a new gameplay trailer this week for Dead Space, while also revealing a Collector's Edition through Limited Run Games. First off, the trailer gives us a greater look at a lot of the mechanics and how the game will work out, as this relaunched version is a lot bloodier and creepier than any of the previous entries in the franchise. Meanwhile, the Collector's Edition will give you a number of items that will make it well worth your time if you're obsessed with the series. Here's the details to what they revealed below.

The Peeling System: Necromorphs, monstrosities unlike anything seen before, have been reconstructed around the new Peeling System, which introduces layered flesh, tendons and bones that break, tear and shatter in shocking new ways. And while strategy is key, players will also experience increased opportunities for creativity in how they utilize their variety of unique weapons and abilities to combat these horrifying enemies.

Necromorphs, monstrosities unlike anything seen before, have been reconstructed around the new Peeling System, which introduces layered flesh, tendons and bones that break, tear and shatter in shocking new ways. And while strategy is key, players will also experience increased opportunities for creativity in how they utilize their variety of unique weapons and abilities to combat these horrifying enemies. The Intensity Director: Dead Space's beautifully crafted, equally haunting world has long been easy for players to get lost in, but now players will truly feel the weight of every mysterious step Isaac takes. The new Intensity Director dynamically adjusts what shows up in Isaac's path, from Necromorph spawns and how they choose to attack them, to environmental effects such as light, smoke, particles and sound. Isaac's heartbeat, breathing, and exertions also adjust based on his stress level to provide players direct feedback into his mental, emotional and physical state.

Dead Space's beautifully crafted, equally haunting world has long been easy for players to get lost in, but now players will truly feel the weight of every mysterious step Isaac takes. The new Intensity Director dynamically adjusts what shows up in Isaac's path, from Necromorph spawns and how they choose to attack them, to environmental effects such as light, smoke, particles and sound. Isaac's heartbeat, breathing, and exertions also adjust based on his stress level to provide players direct feedback into his mental, emotional and physical state. An Enhanced Engineering Fantasy: Without weapons or backup, Isaac is forced to defend himself against the Necromorphs by leveraging high-tech mining tools to strategically dismember nightmarish creatures, solve puzzles on his thrilling journey and turn the Ishimura's malfunctioning systems to his advantage. Originally a silent protagonist, players will now hear more from the beloved engineer via new narrative enrichments voiced by Gunner Wright, the original voice of Isaac in Dead Space 2 (2011) and Dead Space 3 (2013).

Without weapons or backup, Isaac is forced to defend himself against the Necromorphs by leveraging high-tech mining tools to strategically dismember nightmarish creatures, solve puzzles on his thrilling journey and turn the Ishimura's malfunctioning systems to his advantage. Originally a silent protagonist, players will now hear more from the beloved engineer via new narrative enrichments voiced by Gunner Wright, the original voice of Isaac in Dead Space 2 (2011) and Dead Space 3 (2013). A Fully Interconnected Ishimura: From the start screen to the end credits, players will confront the frighteningly tight corridors and shadowed hallways of the USG Ishimura without a single load screen or camera cut ever breaking the immersion. This enormous mining ship has been restored for the remake with new rooms, routes and obstacles while permitting seamless exploration with new UI map controls and an improved locator.

Dead Space Collector's Edition

In collaboration with Electronic Arts and their Motive studio, Limited Run Games is proud to announce that the 2023 remake of Dead Space will receive a new physical collector's release. The Collector's Edition will be available to pre-order beginning today until the game launches. This physical edition will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, or PC. Lovingly developed and curated by Limited Run's most dedicated Dead Space fans, the Collector's Edition includes a full slate of fantastic collector's items. In addition to a set of high-quality pack-ins, a premium SteelBook, and more, the centerpiece of this collection is the included helmet. This wearable replica of Isaac's helmet contains LED lights, giving it the glow you want when creeping through the desolate halls of the Ishimura.

A Standard Edition copy of Dead Space for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, or PC

4" metal Marker statue

Marker enamel pin

SteelBook

Lithograph Print

Ishimura Patch

4 mini posters

Wearable, light-up Issac helmet