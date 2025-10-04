Posted in: Atari, Games, Video Games | Tagged: deadmau5

Deadmau5 Denver Pop-Up To Feature Playable Atari Cartridge Game

Before his performance in Denver, deadmau5 will have a special pop-up shop in town that will feature a game on a playable Atari 7800 cartridge

Article Summary deadmau5 brings a special Denver Mau5hop pop-up shop ahead of his Red Rocks concerts this November

Fans can purchase the exclusive Atari x deadmau5 Meowingtons' Revenge playable Atari 7800 cartridge game

Meet deadmau5 in person during daily noon to 3 pm meet-and-greet sessions at the pop-up event

Exclusive merchandise, vinyl, and unique mau5-themed items available for all ages, free entry

Electronic producer and musician deadmau5 will have a special video game-related item coming to the Denver area ahead of his performances next month, as fans and gamers can get their hands on a retro cartridge game. Taking place at the Space Annex (95 S Cherokee Street, Denver, CO), fans will be able to attend the Denver Mau5hop, a special pop-up shop where he will be available both days it's open for a meet-and-greet while the shop sells items to fans who wanna score some merch before the show at Red Rocks.

One of the big items being sold exclusively at the show is the Atari x deadmau5 Meowingtons' Revenge playable 7800 game cartridge, featuring an original game centered on the artist. We really wish we could see and tell you what kind of game it is, but no information or even a trailer has been released for it. It's that much of an exclusive for fans. We have more info on the show and shjow below as all of this will be happening between November 7-8

deadmau5 Presents Denver Mau5hop

World-renowned electronic music artist and continuous bastion of cool, deadmau5, will be in Denver for his annual "Day of the deadmau5" shows at Red Rocks where he will present a conceptualized five-hour set that also features testpilot, new deadmau5 music, the debut of virtual artist Deathpixie, and a mau5 drum & bass set to close the show.

Presented by deadmau5, the Denver mau5hop is where fans can take part in unique experiences and will have access to cool and exclusive merchandise custom-made specifically for the two-day pop-up up including the debut of the Atari x deadmau5 Meowingtons' Revenge playable 7800 game cartridge. Hoodies, t-shirts, hats and other unique trinkets, as well as vinyl of their favorite mau5 albums and more, will be available. Plus, deadmau5 will participate in a meet & greet each day from noon to 3 pm. Entry for the Denver mau5hop is all ages and free of charge.

