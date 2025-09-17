Posted in: Dragon Quest, Games, Mobile Games, Square Enix | Tagged: Deagon Quest Smash/Grow

Dragon Quest Smash/Grow Announced For Mobile Devices

Square Enix has annoucned a new entry in the Dragon Quest franchise, as they take it back to mobile devices with Dragon Quest Smash/Grow

Article Summary Square Enix announces Dragon Quest Smash/Grow, a new roguelite RPG for mobile devices.

Battle iconic Dragon Quest monsters and unleash signature Coup de Grâce attacks to progress.

Closed Beta runs from October 14-21, with pre-registration open now on iOS and Android.

Special giveaway campaign on X and Facebook offers exclusive Dragon Quest merchandise prizes.

Square Enix has revealed a new game in the Dragon Quest franchise, as the team will be taking it back to mobile devices with Dragon Quest Smash/Grow. Joining the ever-growing subgenre that just won't stop producing games, this is a roguelite RPG where you fight through waves of iconic monsters, using some of the famous spells and moves from the series. The game will be holding a Closed Beta happening in October, which you can siogn up for right now, but no word yet on when they plan to release the game. We have more detaisl and the trailer for you to check out.

Dragon Quest Smash/Grow

Dragon Quest Smash/Grow is an intuitive and exhilarating roguelite RPG where players smash their way through hordes of monsters to gain strength and then finish them off with Dragon Quest's signature Coup de Grâce attacks. Players can choose between random Blessings skills to enhance their character growth and battle strategy, allowing them to match an ever-changing tactical situation. No quest is ever the same in this unique Dragon Quest experience.

Closed Beta

Dragon Quest Smash/Grow will be running a Closed Beta test from Tuesday, October 14 (UTC) until Tuesday, October 21 (UTC). Pre-registration for the closed beta test is now available on iOS via TestFlight and on Android via Google Play until Thursday, October 2 (UTC).

Special Giveaway

From September 19 (UTC) until September 26 (UTC), the game is running a special giveaway campaign on its X and Facebook pages. To apply, players must follow the official X account (@DQSG_EN) and repost the giveaway campaign post. For Facebook, like the official Facebook page and leave a comment. Prizes include a Dragon Quest Metallic Monsters Gallery (Erdrick Sword & Shield) for 1 winner, a Dragon Quest Pixelight (Slime) for 1 winner and a Dragon Quest Smile Slime Plush (Medium Slime) for 2 winners.

