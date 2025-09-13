Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: DeadWire, Shotgun Anaconda, The Colab

DeadWire Confirmed For Steam Release Next Week

The brand-new top-down tactical shooter DeadWire has a release date, as we'll see the game released on PC via Steam next week

Article Summary DeadWire, a top-down tactical shooter set in a dystopian city, hits Steam next week for PC gamers.

Play as Wire, a skilled hacker using smart chain reaction mechanics to take down criminal gangs.

Mix fast shooting, hacking, and unique power-ups to complete missions and unlock trophies.

Immerse yourself in DeadWire’s epic synthwave soundtrack and neon-soaked cyberpunk world.

Indie game developer Shotgun Anaconda and publisher The CoLab have confirmed the release date for their latest title, DeadWire. The game has been teased a few times on different showcases over the past few months, as you have your traditional dystopian future, where you are the hero who might just bring the whole system down. Only this one has you playing it as a top-down tactical shooter. We have more details about the game for you here, and one of the trailers above, as it will be released for PC via Steam on September 18, 2025.

DeadWire

Shootouts and smart hacking mechanics, DeadWire lets you trigger chain reactions by hacking cars, barrels, and enemies while you shoot, stab, and throw grenades to take revenge on the criminal gangs of your city. DeadWire is a top-down tactical shooter set in a high-tech, dystopian city. You play as Wire, a skilled hacker navigating the dangerous streets of a crime-infested future. Use your hacking abilities to manipulate the environment and outsmart heavily armed enemies out to stop you.

Chain Reaction Carnage – In the high-tech, crime-filled world of Deadwire , you can hack enemies and link them to nearby objects, causing deadly chain reactions that turn the environment into a weapon.

– In the high-tech, crime-filled world of , you can hack enemies and link them to nearby objects, causing deadly chain reactions that turn the environment into a weapon. DeadWire Mode – Mix fast shooting, power-ups, and a unique rewiring ability to help you defeat enemies and complete your mission.

– Mix fast shooting, power-ups, and a unique rewiring ability to help you defeat enemies and complete your mission. Utilise a deadly arsenal of weapons – including pistols, smg, molatov grenades, smart rifles and more.

– including pistols, smg, molatov grenades, smart rifles and more. Side-Objectives & Time Trial s – Use your creativity to complete missions in different ways and beat side-objectives and time-targets to unlock trophies.

s – Use your creativity to complete missions in different ways and beat side-objectives and time-targets to unlock trophies. Epic Synthwave Soundtrack – Lose yourself in DeadWire's immersive cyberpunk soundscape that evokes a future world of dystopian technology and burgeoning rebellion.

Lose yourself in immersive cyberpunk soundscape that evokes a future world of dystopian technology and burgeoning rebellion. Become the ultimate operator – Unravel DeadWire's tale of dark web deceit and treachery in a neon-soaked dystopian city.

