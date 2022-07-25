Deal With The Devil Will Arrive In North America In Late 2022

European tabletop developer Czech Games Edition revealed they will release Deal With The Devil in North America later this year. This is a bit of an interesting venture for board game fans as it features a deeply thematic Euro-style that takes place in a fantasy medieval era. Four players will compete against each other to build grand buildings and show off their skills as a successful ruler. In order to build them, you'll need to acquire resources through deals, offering the other players things they really need. However, beware who you work with, as one of the players is secretly the devil, and the price is a piece of your eternal soul. Everything is kept a secret as you make deals through an app, and you only find out who wins at the very end. We don't have a date yet, but we do know it will sell for $70.

Deal With The Devil is a deeply thematical euro game set in a fantasy medieval era. Each of the four players takes on a secret role of a mortal, a cultist, or even the devil. Due to the asymmetrical roles, players experience the same game but with different game goals every play. During the blind trading phase, players can offer their resources in exchange for money from another player. The Devil will tempt mortals with goods for a piece of their soul, while the cultist's nature is to sell his soul easily. Only the accompanying app knows who is trading with whom.

But beware! Showing off how well you are doing can attract unwelcome attention and the suspicion of other players. It also may pique the interest of the Inquisition, which is eager to punish those who cannot prove their souls remain intact. There are many dynamic strategies to experiment with across each playthrough. Will you sell pieces of your soul early-on to boost your city-building prowess at the risk of future punishment from the Inquisition? Or will you carefully manage loan and debt repayment while waiting for others to inadvertently reveal their nefarious nature? Every choice has a consequence, and each role has its own unique strategic approach to explore.