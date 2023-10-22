Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Death Of A Wish, melessthanthree, Syndicate Atomic

Death Of A Wish Aiming To Be Released In Q1 2024

Syndicate Atomic confirmed this past week they are aiming to release their new brutal RPG, Death Of A Wish, sometime in Q1 2024.

Indie game developer melessthanthree and publisher Syndicate Atomic revealed their next game, Death Of A Wish, will be released early next year. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a brutal action RPG in which you'll be fighting off a slew of monsters who have decided to terrorize a town. You and your small team of fighters will step in to vanquish them from the town with no remorse. You can check out the latest trailer below, as the team is aiming for a release sometime in Q1 2024.

"Death of a Wish is a vicious action-RPG set in a nightmare filled with horrifying monsters and terrifying people. Play as Christian as he unites with others to challenge the cult that raised him. By taking down the four Sanctum Faiths: Father, Sister, Cardinal, and Priest, they will upend the order of the world. Rend your foes asunder with magical combos called Arias in a demanding combat system that emphasizes tactical aggression. Enhance your abilities with powerful perks that significantly alter your approach to battle and the rhythm of combat. With a limitless array of ways to fight stylishly, build your character your way to destroy your foes."

"Christian's Corruption will constantly rise throughout his journey, pulling him towards a tragic end. He can hold back the Corruption by achieving high ranks in combat and performing long, graceful combos. Only by mastering battle and fighting with true elegance will he stand a chance against the Nightmares. Explore a bleak dreamworld filled with surreal new characters, encounters, and stories. The theocratic city of Neo-Sanctum sets the stage for a struggle to determine the shape of society, and the fates of Christian and his companions. Delve into the secret underworld of the esoteric and abandoned to meet new allies who will aid you on your journey. Death of a Wish is rendered with a scratchy visual style like no other. Battles come to life in an animated spectacle of blood, light, and motion. Nicolo Telesca's chilling score mixes electronic sounds with live instrumentation to unite the game with tense anxiety and crackling catharsis."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!