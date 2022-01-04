Death Stranding: Director's Cut Will be Released This Spring

Death Stranding: Director's Cut is the definitive experience, expanded for PC, and will, for the first time, incorporate Intel's new Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) graphics technology for an enhanced experience for PC players. XeSS uses machine learning to enable players to explore the unique environment of Death Stranding: Director's Cut in high graphical detail along with elevated performance. Death Stranding: Director's Cut on PC includes high frame rate, photo mode, and ultra-wide monitor support, and also includes cross-over content from Valve Corporation's Half-Life series and CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077.

"We're delighted to announce our partnership with Intel for Death Stranding: Director's Cut on PC. Death Stranding has been a hugely popular game with PC players and we're excited to see how Intel's new XeSS technology will enhance player experiences for Director's Cut", said Neil Ralley, President of 505 Games.

Developed by Kojima Productions, Death Stranding was one of the most anticipated projects of the last decade. Starring Norman Reedus as Sam Bridges, the game takes place in the near future, where mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it's up to Sam to journey across the ravaged wasteland to save mankind from impending annihilation. The groundbreaking experience from legendary game creator Hideo Kojima also features the acting and voice talents of Mads Mikkelsen and Léa Seydoux.