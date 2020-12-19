Death Stranding Will Have A Crossover With Cyberpunk 2077

This week we found out that Death Stranding will be doing a crossover event with Cyberpunk 2077, but only one way it seems. Technically, yes, there already is a crossover as people have found Hideo Kojima inside the new CD Projekt Red title. Chilling in the corner in a futuristic jacket that looks like it came from the film Hackers. But this is a different kind of crossover as we'll be seeing stuff from the CD Projekt Red game jump into the world of Kojima Productions. Specifically for the PC version of the game. The crossover will include several new missions featuring characters and lore from Cyberpunk 2077, along with several themed aesthetic items Sam Bridges can equip and utilize. There's also a new Hacking function being added into the game that lets Sam target enemy machines and apply negative status effects.

As you can see from the images we have for you here, the cosmetics are taken straight from the game as you're getting a new bike that looks pretty rad in the form of the Reverse Trike vehicle. You're also getting the "Johnny Arm" modeled after Johnny Silverhand's robotic arm that can be equipped and used. You'll also see new holograms and a "Trauma Team" floating vehicle hologram for certain constructions, and a multitude of cosmetic fashion items including Johnny Silverhand's sunglasses and some prosthetic eyes.

As far as what you'll see on the Cyberpunk 2077 side of things… well, we don't know if there will be anything from Death Stranding coming to the game. We don't need to go on and on about the issues it's currently having, but the idea of seeing any kind of update that is a crossover and not a fix at this point is slim. We'll see if that changes down the road, but for now, enjoy the other content while you have it.