Deathless King Groot Is Coming To Marvel Contest Of Champions

Kabam is still holding their annual fan vote for Marvel Contest Of Champions, but in the meantime, Deathless King Groot is coming.

Kabam revealed a new champion on the way that will make waves in ways you didn't expect, as Deathless King Groos is coming to Marvel Contest Of Champions. The team didn't add a ton of details about the character and what he can do, just a terrifying new trailer and some info on how to acquire him. We also still have the annual fan vote happening to put a new hero into the game by your call, as we have the eight candidates below.

DEATHLESS KING GROOT!

In a different timeline, this Groot may have seen the error of his brutish ways and joined the Guardians of the Galaxy, but this one is not from a time or place of kindness or geniality…New and existing players can add this Champion to their roster by acquiring 5x Deathless King Groot pieces by completing specific in-game activities. Be sure to complete these objectives, as the pieces will only be available for a limited time. Follow The Contest on X and stay tuned for the next Deathless Champion challenger!

Marvel Contest of Champions – Summoner's Choice 2024

SWARM – A keeper of killer bees who became the hive itself. This immoral scientist is now a sentient storm of sinister stingers.

– A keeper of killer bees who became the hive itself. This immoral scientist is now a sentient storm of sinister stingers. THE BEETLE – A founder of a criminal enterprise known as "The Syndicate", this villain represents a lot of high-flying high-tech trouble.

– A founder of a criminal enterprise known as "The Syndicate", this villain represents a lot of high-flying high-tech trouble. SHRIEK – Carnage follows this sonic beam-generating mutant (both literally and figuratively). She's got a voice that can shatter her foes' bodies and minds.

– Carnage follows this sonic beam-generating mutant (both literally and figuratively). She's got a voice that can shatter her foes' bodies and minds. RUBY THURSDAY – Enhanced with organic circuitry to bowl over any who oppose her. She's been everything from thief to gambler to political candidate, leaving no wicked career path

– Enhanced with organic circuitry to bowl over any who oppose her. She's been everything from thief to gambler to political candidate, leaving no wicked career path unexplored. VIPER – A ruler, leader, and constant force of chaos for Wolverine. This highly trained assassin is deadly and devastating with any weapon.

– A ruler, leader, and constant force of chaos for Wolverine. This highly trained assassin is deadly and devastating with any weapon. SHATHRA – A woman consumed by more hate and rage than any mere mortal could handle. She was transformed by this darkness and took the frightening form of a Spider Wasp.

– A woman consumed by more hate and rage than any mere mortal could handle. She was transformed by this darkness and took the frightening form of a Spider Wasp. BLOB – A true heavy-hitting member of the antagonistic Brotherhood of Mutants. This big bully is not to be messed with.

– A true heavy-hitting member of the antagonistic Brotherhood of Mutants. This big bully is not to be messed with. BLACK TARANTULA – A man of mystery and possible immortality, this super-powered crime lord may look to overthrow Battlerealm's underworld.

