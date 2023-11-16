Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Tripwire Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Deceive Inc., Sweet Bandits Studios, Tripwire Presents

Deceive Inc. Currently Holding Free Weekend For Consoles

Console players have a chance to try out Deceive Inc. this weekend, totally free, with your progress saved if you choose to buy it.

Article Summary Deceive Inc. offers a free console weekend on Xbox and PlayStation Nov 16-19.

Save your progress if you buy post-trial; recent Of Queens & Kings update included.

New agent Octo, private lobbies, and Operation Sound Eclipse map added to the game.

Twitch Drops campaign with in-game rewards active for viewers in November.

Sweet Bandits Studios and Tripwire Presents have confirmed that Deceive Inc. will be holding a free weekend this week on consoles. Xbox and PlayStation players will be able to try out the game from November 16-19, and if you choose to buy the game afterward, your progress will be saved to your account. We have more details about it and the Twitch campaign this weekend.

"The console free weekend follows the recent release of the Of Queens & Kings update for all platforms on Oct. 19. The update brings Catalog Season 3 to the game, a player-friendly alternative to traditional battle passes, allowing agents to unlock access to Octo, the latest playable agent deployed to the field. The suave spy brings the same high-risk, high-reward approach to his fieldwork as he does when he hits the tables and indulges in his gambling habit. Players can also enjoy newly added private lobbies, a heavily requested feature from the community, explore the new Operation Sound Eclipse map that's truly out of this world, and more! To kick off the free weekend Sweet Bandits and Tripwire Presents are activating a Twitch Drops campaign! Twitch drops will be live for the remainder of November."

Watch for 15 minutes and claim the XP Booster reward

Watch for 30 minutes and claim the Summer Palm Ink reward

Watch for 1 hour and claim the Convention-goer Octo Skin reward

"Deceive Inc. deploys agents into the world of high-stakes subterfuge, working for a private corporation with a complete monopoly over the international espionage market. Agents can disguise themselves as anyone (or anything) they meet in an instant, access state-of-the-art gadgets the rest of the world can only dream of, and unleash powerful skills that would make Hollywood super spies jealous. But they are not alone. Rival Agents are after the same objective and every single one of them is skilled, cunning, and well-equipped. Blend in, grab the objective, and break out. In the end, only one agent can complete the mission and get the paycheck when working at Deceive Inc. It's company policy.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!