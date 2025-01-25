Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bossa Studios, Cult Games, Game Don't Get

Deception Horror Game Don't Get Got Hit Early Access

There's a new horror game in Early Access this week called Don't Get Got, which relies on deception and interactions for 8-player mayhem

Article Summary Dive into the new Early Access horror game Don't Get Got, blending deception with 8-player chaos.

Collaborate or betray in an abandoned school, facing eerie creatures and deceptive teammates.

Avoid haunting dolls and use music boxes to regain stability in your escape attempt.

Strategize light and noise usage to survive or seal your fate among the lurking horrors.

Indie game developer Bossa Studios and publisher Cult Games have revealed their latest horror title, Don't Get Got, which is now in Early Access. The game is designed to push players to become their own worst enemy and then some as it challenges players to turn into social manipulators as you work as a team to uncover some truly haunting things happening in an abandoned location. Most of you are here to ghost hunt, but some of you are here to help whatever lurks in these walls to make those with you suffer the same fate. The game has been released into Early Access on Steam right now, but no release window has been set as they're still working on the game. Enjoy the latest trailer here before trying it out.

Don't Get Got

You and up to seven of your friends descend into an abandoned school where strange creatures roam – but not all of you can escape. Faced with dolls that freeze when observed, the ultimate question becomes: who will be left behind? Find the objects you need to escape; the tools at your disposal can be used to save, or betray. Noise and light attract unwanted attention, but hiding in a dark corner will only delay your demise. Collaborate with other players until they no longer serve your needs and find the opportune moment to break their trust. Be warned: the more friends you lose, the less eyes you have to keep the creatures at bay.

Don't spend too long staring at the dolls or you'll lose your mind. Find and listen to increasingly rare and terrifyingly loud music boxes to recover your dwindling stability. You'll need to watch each other's backs or use decoys to recover and survive… or maybe a blaring melody is just what you need to make a break for it.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!