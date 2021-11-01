Dedenne Debuts In Pokémon GO For Festival Of Lights Event

A new Electric mouse is coming to Pokémon GO this week. Dedenne will debut in the game for the upcoming Festival of Lights event, which has now been revealed over on the Pokémon GO blog. Let's get into the details.

The full details of the Festival of Lights event were posted to the official Pokémon GO blog:

Timing: Friday, November 5, 2021, at 10AM to Sunday, November 14, 2021, at 8 PM local time "unless otherwise noted." The above note refers to India, which will have a bonus event within an event called "A Celebration in India." This will take place Sunday, November 7, 2021, from 4 PM to 7 PM local time. It will include double catch Candy and both Blitzle and Dedenne spawning with greater frequency in the wild.

Friday, November 5, 2021, at 10AM to Sunday, November 14, 2021, at 8 PM local time "unless otherwise noted." New Pokémon: The Electric/Fairy-type Dedenne debuts in Pokémon GO.

The Electric/Fairy-type Dedenne debuts in Pokémon GO. Event bonuses: Friendship-based bonuses will be live, including: Friendship levels will increase twice as fast. Gifts will provide increased rewards. You'll be able to open up to 45 Gifts per day. Fireworks will be on display for the "first few days" of the event.

Friendship-based bonuses will be live, including: Research: A new page will be added to the season-long Misunderstood Mischief Special Research.

A new page will be added to the season-long Misunderstood Mischief Special Research. Wild spawns: Pikachu Magnemite Slugma Whismur Electrike Blitzle Cottonee Tynamo Fennekin Dedenne Darumaka Litwick

Field research encounters: Vulpix Magnemite Electabuzz Magmar Electrike Blitzle Darumaka Litleo Denenne

Raids: Tier One: Charmander, Vulpix, Chinchou, Litwick, Dedenne Tier Three: Electabuzz, Alolan Raichu, Magmar, Bellossom Tier Five: Cobalion, Terrakion, Virizion Mega Raids: Mega Manectric

7KM Eggs: Alolan Geodude Chinchou Pichu Vulpix Magby Elekid Budew



Niantic has also teased another event within the event in Pokémon GO, though not all of the information has been revealed. They write:

When Light Comes Shadow… It seems the Festival of Lights event and Professor Willow's research into Hoopa might have caught Team GO Rocket's attention. Reports indicate that Team GO Rocket plans to strike on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Stay tuned, Trainers… You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration. Team GO Rocket members will be appearing significantly more frequently at PokéStops and in balloons. More to Come…