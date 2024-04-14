Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: deep beyond

Deep Beyond To Be Released On Steam This May

Prepare for a new narrative exploration game headed under the water as Deep Beyond will be released sometime in May 2024.

Indie game developer and publisher Avis Games revealed they will be releasing their new narrative exploration game, Deep Beyond, sometime next month. You'll play as Lilly, a deep sea diver helping out on a mystery under the waves when a new one happens up top. Will you be able to figure out what's happening with your faithful dog at your side and solve the unknown lying below? Enjoy the trailer and info as we wait for an official release date.

Deep Beyond

In the short story Deep Beyond, dive into a world of mystery and adventure alongside Lilly as she embarks on her quest. Explore ancient wrecks, solve intricate puzzles, and uncover the secrets of her past as you journey through the depths of the ocean. Immerse yourself in a captivating narrative brought to life by fully-voiced characters. Delve into challenging puzzles that will test your wit and determination as you unravel the mysteries hidden beneath the waves. With Chester, your loyal companion, by your side, every step of your journey will be filled with excitement and discovery.

Leandro Camugli and Nehuen Defosse began exploring different visual styles and mechanics until they reached a playable demo. Following a warm reception from the players and recognition with the Best Art award at the EVA 2023 exhibition, the project entered its final development stage. The goal is to create a short adventure story with a strong emotional core, starring Lilly and her dog, Chester. The project presented several technical and creative challenges to achieve a balance between an original and compelling visual style. As you delve into the adventure and uncover Lilly's past, you'll encounter various puzzles and interact with intriguing characters.

Dive deep into an underwater adventure filled with exploration and mystery.

Immerse yourself in a captivating story brought to life by fully-voiced characters.

Solve challenging puzzles to uncover the secrets hidden beneath the waves.

Take Chester, your loyal companion, on every step of your journey.

Enjoy stunning visuals that bring the ocean depths to life with vibrant colors.

