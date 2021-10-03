Deep Rock Galactic Is Coming To Tabletop With A New Board Game

Coffee Stain Publishing and Ghost Ship Games announced they will be making Deep Rock Galactic: The Board Game in 2022. They confirmed it will be a 1-4 player co-op dungeon-crawler, in which they have combined the traversal and exploration aspects with the "rip-roaring, alien blasting" combat style. The board game will feature all four of the existing classes within the game, plus 'Rock and Stone' cards to add layers of collaboration and roleplay depth, along with a "one-shot" style to work with the in-game progression system.

The two are working on launching a Kickstarter sometime soon to help fund it, but so far they have documented the process in which they went through making a prototype. Essentially, they're going to do their best to make the tabletop game as close to the video game as possible, while still making it fun and accessible for anyone to jump into. We have a snippet from that blog below as they talk about the differences between Mission and Campaign in the game while we wait for their fundraising campaign to start.

Initially, we thought that the game would be a series of smaller missions played together in a campaign – with character improvements and progression between missions. That's how the computer game works, and other co-op board games have accomplished this. But the more we playtested, the more we felt like part of the progression should happen inside the mission. This feeling also came from the fact that the missions were not that short – it looked like playing a mission with 4 players would take about 1-2 hours. Along with the random event cards, the different mission types, the flexible layout, and this in-mission progression, it moved more and more towards a single-mission design rather than a campaign focus. Now, there is nothing stopping you from playing several missions in a row and forming a sort of story out of that. But we decided to keep the focus on a single mission to make sure that it would be a fun challenge in itself. And then later, we might create mini-campaign expansions. Just as its digital counterpart, the board game quickly proved to be very expandable.