Deep Silver Confirms New TimeSplitters Game Is In The Works

Some fun news this morning at Deep Silver has confirmed that there is a brand new TimeSplitters game in development. The company revealed that they have formed a brand new development studio that will bring the series back to life. But it's not just a set of new developers tackling an older title, they went out and hired key original members of the Free Radical Design team, including founders Steve Ellis and David Doak, who have come together and reunited to reform Free Radical Design. Here's a couple of quotes on the reformation from today's announcement.

"It's this unique style that earned the TimeSplitters series a large and passionate following who will, without doubt, be excited by the formation of Deep Silver's latest studio and will look forward to learning more as the franchise moves forward," said Paul Nicholls, Global Brand and Marketing Director at Deep Silver. "To finally be able to confirm that the studio has been formed and that we have a plan for the next TimeSplitters game is incredible," commented Steve Ellis, Studio Development Director at Free Radical Design. "While we cannot tell you anything more at the moment, we look forward to sharing information in the future."

If you think this means we're going to be getting a new game next year, think again. Right now the announcement is here to confirm the game is in the works, but as we speak, the team is actually getting a new office situated somewhere in Nottingham. What's more, they're not at a full capacity for what they need to work on the game, so expect to see some job postings later this year. We're guessing at best, we're two years out from seeing anything substantial.