Defeating Jessie & James In Pokémon GO: December 2020 Teams

Team GO Rocket's Jessie and James have returned to Pokémon GO with new teams. With this guide, you can take on both of them and nab an easy win… perhaps scoring an encounter with a Shiny Shadow Pokémon.

Here are the current rosters that Jessie and James will have in Pokémon GO along with tips on how to counter each of their Pokémon:

Jessie:

Slot One: Scyther. Counter Scyther with a fast charged Rock-type attacker such as Rampardos with Rock Slide or Rhyperior with Rock Wrecker.

Slot Two: Ekans. Any Ground-type will make fast work of Ekans. Groudon or Excadrill would both do the trick.

Slot Three: Stantler. This Normal-type Pokémon will fall fast to Fighting-types such as Machamp or Lucario.

Encounter: A Shiny-capable Shadow Scyther is waiting for you after you defeat Jessie.

James:

Slot One: Pinsir. Counter with Fire-type attackers, such as Darmanitan, Reshiram, or Charizard.

Slot Two: Koffing. As a Poison-type, Koffing will fall to Ground-type attackers. The same advice for Ekans can be applied here.

Slot Three: Grimer. Again, a Poison-type. You know what to do. Bury it!

Encounter: A Shiny-capable Shadow Pinsir.

Now, because encounters with Jessie and James are such easy battles, you don't quite have to follow the above and counter each Pokémon, You can go in with a Pokémon that will likely be able to take out their entire teams in one go. Here are our suggested heavy hitter teams if you want to challenge yourself to defeat Jessie and James with one Pokémon:

Jessie challenge: Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide or Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker. This Pokémon will tear through Scyther and Rock Slide charges up fast enough that Ekans and Stantler shouldn't be a problem.

James challenge: Reshiram, Charizard, or any Fire-type with Fire-type moves. Take out Pinsir with some flames and then hit Koffing and Grimer, the easier of the three slots, with your Charged Attacks.

As a bonus tip, you can take advantage of the Team GO Rocket freeze. They don't attack for a full beat while you're switching Pokémon. Put your battler of choice in your second slot and then, as soon as the battle starts, switch to that Pokémon. That will allow you to hit them about three times without taking any damage.