The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Celestial Storm Part 22: Copycat & Lisia

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first seven sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, and Forbidden Light), now it's time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm was released on August 3rd, 2018. This set has some interesting focuses including the expansion's mascot of the Dragon-type Rayquaza, the Hoenn Starters, and Kanto Pokémon. This set also continued the inclusion of Prism Star cards which could be pulled by lucky collectors in the reverse holo slot. Today, we continue our journey by moving through the Full Art Trainer section of the set.

Copycat Full Art Trainer Supporter: Copycat cards are some of the most fun Trainer cards out there. Whether you're a fan of the character from the game or the anime counterpart Duplica, it's just plain fun to see the different disguises each of these Full Arts utilizes. Notably, the artwork here is inspired by the Ken Sugimori Copycat card from EX Team Rocket Returns, the illustration of which is recycled with the Celestial Storm standard version of the card. Megumi Mizutani uses the same costumes in this incredible Full Art as a nod to that card.

Copycat cards are some of the most fun Trainer cards out there. Whether you're a fan of the character from the game or the anime counterpart Duplica, it's just plain fun to see the different disguises each of these Full Arts utilizes. Notably, the artwork here is inspired by the Copycat card from EX Team Rocket Returns, the illustration of which is recycled with the Celestial Storm standard version of the card. uses the same costumes in this incredible Full Art as a nod to that card. Lisia Full Art Trainer Supporter: Lisia is the fan-favorite Contest star from Hoenn. She is known for using Altaria. This is the first and only Full Art to feature Lisia and it has brilliantly colored artwork by Naoki Saito. The funny thing about this card is that it manages to top the set mascot, Rayquaza GX (specifically in its Rainbow Secret Rare form) as the top chase card of the set. Valued at $128.55 as of this writing, Lisia's popularity is a result of the "waifu" craze that swept the Pokémon TCG in 2020 into 2021, impacting the value of out-of-print Sun & Moon sets and early Sword & Shield sets. While we have seen many of these such cards, especially those featuring the popular character Marnie, fall in value, the out-of-print sets like this and Ultra Prism with its expensive Lillie card remain impacted.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm. To look back on this series, click the Celestial Storm tag below. Next time, this journey continues with Full Arts of this set.