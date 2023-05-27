Defend Earth: Xenos Survivors Reveals New Gameplay Trailer Check out the latest gameplay trailer for Defend Earth: Xenos Survivors, as the team is looking to take the game out of Early Access.

Indie game developer and publisher Reija Games Defend Earth: Xenos Survivors as the team is preparing to take the game out of Early Access. Originally it was released back in January in a limited capacity while the devs were hard at work getting it updated and prepared for a 1.0 release. In case you haven't seen it before, the top-down roguelike takes you into a futuristic world where humanity faces an existential threat in the year 2058. In the future, Earth is ravaged by a rampant alien invasion, as you take on the role of an elite soldier from the DEFCON: Xenos unit. Will you be able to defend humanity and the planet, and kick all of the alien scum off of it? Enjoy the latest trailer as we wait to find out more abut a proper release date.

"This gripping top-down roguelike takes players into a world where humanity faces an existential threat. In the year 2058, Earth is ravaged by a rampant alien invasion. Players assume the role of an elite soldier from the DEFCON: Xenos unit, tasked with defending humanity. Defend Earth: Xenos Survivors offers players a thrilling action experience. In each run, players must fend off dangerous alien hordes to protect Earth. Each run presents the opportunity to unlock new items that gradually expand the players' individual arsenal."

"With dozens of playable agents that can be unlocked throughout the game, Defend Earth: Xenos Survivors offers a wide selection of unique characters with different abilities and strengths. Players have the ability to choose their preferred agents and further customize them with each run. Additionally, the progression system allows for the continuous development of each character. Defend Earth: Xenos Survivors is also characterized by its fast runs, which can be completed in less than 20 minutes. This gameplay duration allows for short and intense gaming sessions on the go."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!