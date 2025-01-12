Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Armor Games Studios, Defender's Quest 2, Level Up Labs

Defender's Quest 2: Mists of Ruin Arrives At Month's End

Defender’s Quest 2: Mists of Ruin now has a release date, as the tower defense game will be out on PC via Steam in a few weeks

Explore The Shining Lands, combating the toxic Mirk's menace.

Play as The Hunters and The Stars in tower defense battles.

Master abilities, unravel backstories, and strategize your way.

Indie game developer Level Up Labs and publisher Armor Games Studios have confirmed the release date for Defender's Quest 2: Mists of Ruin. This is the latest entry in the Defender's Quest tower defense series, serving as a direct sequel from the original with several improvements from the first game and taking cues from other modern titles in the genre. You can check out more info about the game below, as well as the latest trailer above, as the game will be released on PC via Steam on January 30.

Defender's Quest 2: Mists of Ruin

Travel to the once-thriving oasis of The Shining Lands, now plagued with a rising toxic liquid dubbed "Mirk," threatening the wellbeing of citizens and visitors. Explore vibrant, grimy locales riddled with treacherous terrain and ghoulish monsters rising from the Mirk's depths as both The Hunters, a hardened mercenary group, and The Stars, an eccentric crew of pirates. Engage in vibrant tower defense battles using The Hunters, lead by the spear-wielding Evni Hunt, and the Stars with their fearless captain Ketter Star.

Unlock and build relationships with crew members across both groups, each with abilities to master, backstories to unravel, and upgrades to unlock. In a main campaign spanning six to ten hours of gameplay, complete levels rewarding long-term strategy and RPG tactics. Wield laser cannons, carving spears, and hammers to take down pesky Pinchbugs among other foes. Overcome each obstacle with accessibility options ranging from multiple difficulty settings to sped-up or slowed-down dialogue and control mapping.

"Ever since the Defender's Quest series began 12 years ago, we've always had visions of expanding its world," said Lars Doucet of Level Up Labs. "We hope fans of the first Defender's Quest and tower defense veterans alike will prevail through the Mirk and all the challenges awaiting them in The Shining Lands."

