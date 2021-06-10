Deino Is The Next Gible In Pokémon GO: Here's What That Means

There was a time in Pokémon GO when Pseudo-Legendary Pokémon followed a pattern. Take Dratini, Larvitar, Beldum, and Bagon for example. They were released as incredibly rare spawns for a stretch of time before getting a prompt Shiny release during their Community Day. Then, the next Pseudo-Legendary would take the Rare Spawn crown and run with it until it was time for their Community Day. Then, Gible. Gible was, for a longer time than any of the above, among the rarest Pokémon in the game. Hatching it from 10 KM Eggs was a Herculean feat. Catching one in the wild was the Mount Everest of Pokémon GO. Then, instead of giving it a Community Day, Niantic released its Shiny, kept it incredibly rare while releasing more Pseudo-Legendaries, used it as a cash cow in Raids and Eggs during multiple events all through 2020 and 2021… and then finally gave it its Community Day in June 2021. My prediction is now this: Deino is the next Gible and will receive the same treatment.

Here's what I believe will happen with Deino in Pokémon GO:

GO Fest 2021: We already know it'll be featured in raids.

Ultra Bonus: I believe that, like Gible did in 2020, Deino will continue through in raids during one of the Ultra Bonus weeks, but that raids featuring Deino will be limited and difficult to find.

Slight Boosts for a Year: I believe, following Ultra Bonus, we will see Niantic milk Deino for all it is worth for a full year. We will see multiple events featuring Deino in either raids or Eggs before…

Surprise, it suddenly begins to be a little more available in Pokémon GO at some point well into 2022. This will take the form of very slightly increased wild counters and perhaps even a Research Breakthrough feature. Then, and only then…

Deino Community Day in 2022.

Let's see how close this is to what happens!