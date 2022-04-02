Deliver Us The Moon Will Release On Next-Gen Consoles This May

Wired Productions announced this week that they'll be bringing Deliver Us The Moon to PS5 and Xbox Series X next month. This will be the complete version of the game with all of the bells and whistles released so far added to it, as you will be able to play this fun sci-fi title in glorious 4K and improvements from developer KeokeN Interactive. You can check out more about the game below along with a trailer showing it off on next-gen consoles, as it will be released on May 19th, 2022.

Deliver Us The Moon is a Sci-Fi thriller set in an apocalyptic near future where Earth's natural resources are depleted. In an effort to solve the energy crisis, global powers created the World Space Agency and secured a promising new source of energy on the moon. The World Space Agency colonized and operated from the moon until one fateful night all communications with Earth ceased and the energy source was lost. Now, years later, you assume the role of Earth's last astronaut on a do-or-die mission to investigate what happened and save humanity. During this adventure, your only companion is a small robot named ASE. Together you will traverse the moon, explore abandoned facilities, gather clues and ultimately uncover the secrets and hidden agendas of those long gone!

Will you save mankind or be forgotten in the dark abyss of Space? The narrative focuses on topical issues, like climate change and the depletion of the world's natural resources. Experience sequences of 1st and 3rd person play, as Deliver Us The Moon takes you on a genre busting narrative adventure. Launch a rocket from Earth, journey through the WSA space station and explore the open lunar landscape with weightless freedom – by foot, rover or monorail. Ruins of previous lunar missions have many stories and secrets to tell.

Use your Astrotool to uncover the history of the lunar colony. With the ASE drone as your sole companion, utilise the greatest technology mankind has to offer from new age space-suits, cutting lasers, rockets and robot arms. With oxygen tanks running out and the never-ending void of Space staring you down, staying alive won't be so easy. Overcome obstacles, dangers blocking your path and uncover the secrets of the past by using various tools and all of your wits to solve intricate puzzles.