Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Demeo, Demeo Battles, Resolution Games

Demeo Battles Launches For Both Flatscreen PC & VR

Resolution Games has finally released Demeo Battles, as you can take on the fight in VR, or through a flatscreen PC setup.

Article Summary Resolution Games unleashes Demeo Battles for both VR and flatscreen PC players.

Enter PvP combat with hero classes, minions, and fast-paced turn-based strategy.

Explore 10 unique maps and 89 strategy cards in intense grid-based battles.

Experience the thrill of the fight with cross-play support and matches under 20 minutes.

Indie game developer and publisher Resolution Games has officially released the latest entry to the Demeo series as Demeo Battles is available right now. The game takes the TTRPG experience to a new level as you can play on a virtual tabletop with friends in a VR environment. This time around, you choose a champion and take on the campaign ahead, as you'll play turn-based combat in difficult environments against a slew of enemies. We have more info below as you can play the game across multiple VR platforms, or on a flatscreen PC setup.

"Welcome to the arena, champions! Demeo Battles is a competitive PvP turn-based strategy game for 1-4 players. Uncover synergies between a cast of mighty champions and battle it out in fierce grid-based action combat. Demeo Battles is a fast-paced, pick-up-and-play tabletop game designed for newcomers and Demeo veterans alike. Challenge your adversaries across diverse arenas precisely crafted for intense PvP competition. Duke it out in 1v1 or 2v2 tactical matches with full cross-play support between flatscreen PC play and compatible VR headsets. Assemble armies of monstrous minions, choose from a class of heroic champions, and claim victory. Between champions and minions, Demeo Battles offers a wide variety of characters, allowing carefully catered playstyles for all."

"With 89 possible cards to choose from, the strategic possibilities are nearly endless. Will you take a calculated approach or bestow devastating destruction onto your opponents? The opposition is not the only threat you face, as The Burn awaits its next victim. The ever-encroaching flood of lava consistently works its way toward the center of the board as players contend for coveted glory. The flames cause immense damage to any player or monster caught in its path. Within the heat of battle, The Burn spells defeat for anyone caught in its destruction."

Turn-based Tactics – Battle your opponents in dungeons, forests, and more as you square off against your enemies in grid-based action combat across ten maps tailored for intense PvP competition.

– Battle your opponents in dungeons, forests, and more as you square off against your enemies in grid-based action combat across ten maps tailored for intense PvP competition. Monstrous Minions – Assemble an army of chaotic critters to fight alongside you — from rats and goblins to cave trolls to giant slimes — a rotating cast of 37 creatures to pick from at launch, all with a mind of their own!

– Assemble an army of chaotic critters to fight alongside you — from rats and goblins to cave trolls to giant slimes — a rotating cast of 37 creatures to pick from at launch, all with a mind of their own! Heroic Teamwork – Bring two champions to the battle in every match and leverage their synergies; control both heroes directly or partner up with another player to defeat competitors cooperatively.

– Bring two champions to the battle in every match and leverage their synergies; control both heroes directly or partner up with another player to defeat competitors cooperatively. Play Your Way – Choose a champion to match your play style from 7 classes — hunter, sorcerer, assassin, guardian, bard, warlock, or barbarian — to unleash magic, melee mayhem, and more, with 89 possible cards to pick from when raining fury down on your opponents.

– Choose a champion to match your play style from 7 classes — hunter, sorcerer, assassin, guardian, bard, warlock, or barbarian — to unleash magic, melee mayhem, and more, with 89 possible cards to pick from when raining fury down on your opponents. Bespoke Builds – Spend your coins wisely when you enter the arena to build a unique loadout in every game, choosing from a randomized selection of action cards and monsters.

– Spend your coins wisely when you enter the arena to build a unique loadout in every game, choosing from a randomized selection of action cards and monsters. Speedy Strategy – Challenge yourself to battle after battle with average matches lasting just under 20 minutes.

– Challenge yourself to battle after battle with average matches lasting just under 20 minutes. Cross-Play – Play with your friends across all supported devices.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!