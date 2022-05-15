Demeo Shows Off Fourth Free Adventure On The Way

Developer and publisher Resolution Games have revealed their next free adventure coming to Demeo, which they will release this June. The team behind it has gone to great lengths to make this game a fun callback to a lot of TTRPG titles people grew up with, and this new one is no different as they showed off the artwork for Curse Of The Serpent Lord. As you can see here, the cover is reminiscent of old-school Dungeons & Dragons adventure modules, right down to the way TSR used to frame it, but slightly changed with the diagonal bar down in the lower corner instead of up top. However, that's where the info ends as they gave no hints as to what the adventure will be. We'll just have to wait for it to come out on June 16th.

Adventurers, it's time to unite! A dark force has taken over the underworld in the RPG dungeon crawler, Demeo, and it's a world you're not likely to survive alone. Demeo is a cross-platform cooperative adventure for up to four players that recreates all of the magic and camaraderie of gathering around a tabletop with friends to do battle against the forces of evil. Assume the role of the eagle-eyed hunter, mystical sorcerer, deadly assassin or protective guardian. But choose your heroes wisely in this cooperative adventure, for once players have accepted their quest, they must work together to vanquish the unholy force that corrupts everything… or die trying. The 5th Earth is a place of contrast, consisting of eight provinces stretching across mountains, forests, caves and oceans. It holds the beauty of a sunset over a meadow where sherp bunnies and brins feed their younglings, or perhaps a wedding taking place in the village of Torp. At the same time, there is also an ugly side. Maybe a reaver drags you down below in a murky river or a vílther attacking you as you explore the ruins of Castle Hollowmark. One might state that The 5th Earth is an ancient coin with two sides – one light and one dark.