Demiplane Announces New Marvel Multiverse Tabletop RPG

Demiplane announced today that they have a brand new Marvel tabletop RPG on the way called Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game NEXUS. The game will officially launch pre-orders on their platform on April 20th, 2022, which will come with a Playtest Rulebook for anyone who orders the game. This will basically give you a chance to live out superhero adventures within the Marvel Universe and interact with heroes and villains across the spectrum of Earth, Space, and the Multiverse. We have more info on the game below as we look forward to seeing everything they have planned for the game down the road.

The Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game NEXUS makes creating your own Super Hero saga fast and easy. Players have access to the full digital content, legendary Marvel Super Heroes, and game mechanics from the Playtest Rulebook, including global search, advanced filters, and interactive tooltips designed to let you find everything you need during your tabletop role-playing sessions. The Digital Reader and Game Compendium are perfect for any way RPG fans play: in person with friends, or virtually online. The platform also enables users to host and discover games, find players, keep track of game sessions, and interact using video and voice chat. The first phase supports the 120-page Playtest Rulebook designed to give a heroic Marvel RPG experience while providing the opportunity to shape the full release of the game through ongoing feedback.

"As a True Believer for as long as I can remember, the Marvel Universe has had a massive impact on my life – I doubt I would be doing what I'm doing today without being a Marvel fan," said Adam Bradford, Chief Development Officer at Demiplane. "With two of my greatest loves colliding in Marvel and tabletop role-playing, I can't wait for fans to experience this level of digital support from the very start of the playtest with the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game NEXUS." "With the upcoming release of the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: Playtest Rulebook, the Marvel team is so excited to extend our new role-playing game to an immersive digital experience," said Carlos "CJ" Cervantes, Jr., Project Lead of the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game. "Working with a partner like Demiplane helps us offer high-quality digital tools that will make the playtest as accessible and convenient for players as possible. We can't wait for fans to dive into the game for themselves!"