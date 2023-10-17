Posted in: Bungie, Destiny 2, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Festival Of The Lost, halloween

Destiny 2 Brings Back The Annual Festival Of The Lost

Bungie brings the spooky season back to Destiny 2 as the annual Festival Of The Lost event returns in time for Halloween.

Bungie is back in the Halloween spirit for Destiny 2, as they have launched their annual Festival Of The Lost event as part of Season of the Witch. As it has been in the past, you are given several new challenges to face that will nab you rewards and honors to boot. Not to mention several items to snag from the shop and some other seasonal exclusives to taker part in. You can read more about it here with the latest trailer, as the event will be live starting today and running all the way until November 7.

"Guardians can complete Event Challenges while wearing their masks to earn tickets. Then they can upgrade their Event Card to spend those tickets for even more treats. This year, new matchmade Legend Haunted Sectors are available for those looking for a challenge and more rewards. Using Eerie Engrams earned in Haunted Sectors, Guardians can then use Hocus Focusing with Eva to conjure the specific event weapons they desire. The engrams can also be focused to drop Exotic armor from any Destiny 2 expansions players own. Eva has other treats for Guardians to earn during the event, too, including the all-black Festival of the Lost Memento for crafted weapons."

"This year was the first time the Destiny 2 community was able to vote for each individual class armor ornament set for the Festival. The winning sets were a spider theme for Hunters and Titans and a beetle theme for Warlocks. Players can catch these creepy-crawly ornaments at the Eververse store, to celebrate the spooky season in style. Available this year from Bungie Rewards is a special Festival of the Lost Treat Set, which includes a real-world Headless Ones Pin, Candy Pin, and Headless Ones Tote. Players who complete the Bookworm Event Challenge by 9:59 AM PT on November 7, 2023, are eligible to purchase this set through the Bungie Store."

"In Destiny 2's current Season, Season of the Witch, Guardians continue their pursuit of the Witness by helping Eris Morn attempt to resurrect the Witch Queen, Savathûn, who holds the secret of how to follow the Witness into the Traveler. Players harness Hive magic and take on a god in two new seasonal activities, using Deck of Whispers buff cards to customize their loadouts."

