Destiny 2 Has Launched The 2022 Solstice Event

Bungie has launched the latest Solstice event for Destiny 2 with new things to do as well as a number of items to collect. The event actually kicked off yesterday and will be running all the way until August 9th, giving you a chance to take part in some new festivities at the Tower and pick up some redesigned armor as well. These items are only here for the event, and once it's over, they are gone. (Well, until they're bright back for some reason.) Here's more info on this event.

Solstice has come to the Tower, and Eva Levante is throwing a party like no other. Just in time for summer, Guardians the world over will take part in the festivities from July 19 until August 9. Guardians who jump in for the event will automatically receive a set of redesigned Solstice armor, along with the chance to pick up the new Legendary Stasis Hand Cannon, Something New. Those looking to light a fire under their enemies can join in on the new Bonfire Bash activity and fend off waves of enemies to upgrade their armor with that eye-catching glow.

Available from Eververse, a new range of summer-themed cosmetics are sure to cool you down when your enemies turn up the heat. Players will be also able to pick up a new Event Card to earn free rewards, with an upgrade option that unlocks even more Solstice cosmetics. Players can earn a new Seal in Solstice, completing Event Challenges to earn the new title Flamekeeper and the ability to purchase the corresponding collectible medallion pin. Those who complete the introductory Solstice quest will also be able to pick up the exclusive Solstice 2022 shirt. These items are unlocked through the Bungie Rewards program and will be available for purchase on the Bungie Store.