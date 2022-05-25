Destiny 2: Season Of The Haunted Kicks Off Today

Bungie revealed new details for the next season on the way for Destiny 2 as the Season Of The Haunted launches today. This season will take you for a bit of a ride as you'll be facing Calus's returning corrupted space vessel, the Leviathan. You and your fellow guardians will confront the Nightmares of the past through some mighty epic battles as you will embrace updated Solar subclasses with Solar 3.0. As well as becoming a Reaper that wields a scythe. We have the full details below as the season will run from now until August 23rd.

Once a symbol of ultimate luxury, the Leviathan returns corrupted and derelict to contact the Moon's dormant Pyramid ship. As the connection with the Pyramid forms, Nightmares of the past awaken and threaten to torment any who dare intervene.

New to the Eververse store is the Season of the Haunted Silver Bundle, giving Guardians the Paper Windmill emote and 1,700 Silver (1,000 + 700 bonus Silver), which can be used to purchase Seasons, cosmetics, and more. Later this week: Launching this Friday at 10 AM PT is the first of two dungeons included in The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition. Anyone who owns that version of this year's expansion will be able to play the new dungeon as well as the upcoming dungeon in Season 19.

For players who only want access to the two Year 5 dungeons, Bungie is also selling The Witch Queen Dungeon Key. This can be picked up in-game for 2,000 Silver. The secrets that the new dungeon holds are still tightly under wraps, but some of the rewards to look forward to include a new Legendary armor set, Legendary weapons, an Exotic weapon and catalyst, and more.