Destiny 2: Season Of The Wish To Launch On November 28

Destiny 2: Season Of The Wish will be arriving near the end of the month, which will bring Guardians back to The Dreaming City.

Article Summary Bungie reveals Destiny 2's Season Of The Wish set for November 28 with new Dreaming City activities.

The Fifteenth Wish puzzle solved, leading to a new portal into the Traveler by the Witness.

Season 23 Crucible updates focus on Rewards, Matchmaking, Playlists, and Modes enhancements.

Feedback-driven Crucible changes include immediate and future updates, addressing player concerns.

Bungie announced today that their next season for Destiny 2, called Season Of The Wish, is coming sooner than expected on November 28. The content will take you back to some familiar content as you'll be transported back to The Dreaming City, where you and fellow Guardians will discover an array of new activities, gear, and secrets to uncover. We have some of the details from the latest blog below, as the content will drop in about two weeks.

One Final Wish In Destiny 2

Earlier this week, we watched as many solved the final puzzle of the Imbaru Engine, a treacherous vault deep within Savathûn's Spire. After obtaining an uncorrupted Ahamkara egg, the Guardian deciphered the information the Witch Queen promised: The pattern in her wings showed us the undiscovered Fifteenth Wish, a means to enter the portal the Witness made into the Traveler.

The Road To Season 23

Hey everyone, we are here to give you an update on our efforts to update the Crucible experience. Let's preface by clarifying that these are not all the things that we're working on, nor are they all that will be shipping with Season 23. That said, these are all features that we feel will have the most significant impact on the overall Crucible experience.

These features include:

Rewards

Matchmaking

Playlists

Modes

Our goal is to steer the Crucible experience in a direction that satisfies our most dedicated PvP players. Our updates won't all be perfect, but we will be iterating. We are actively taking feedback and data from forums, social media, survey results, and analytics to drive our decision-making process. Some changes will be more immediate (e.g., Checkmate tuning), while others will take time to process (e.g., spawning data). Let's take a few steps back to the October 12 TWID, where we talked about some mid-Season patch changes, including Checkmate, matchmaking, and spawning.

