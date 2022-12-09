Destiny 2: The Witch Queen – Spire Of The Watcher Dungeon Launches

Bungie has launched new content for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen as Spire Of The Watcher Dungeon is now live in the game. This is a brand new dungeon that will give you a chance to pick up a few things and also prepare you for what's to come in February. This is a new three-person fireteam activity in which Guardians will infiltrate a facility on Mars, all with the goal of preventing the Warmind Rasputin from being restored. While the dungeon itself is not entirely significant to the main plot of the story and feels more like a side mission, it all has a good feeling of being something fun to do before things get super serious with he recently announced Lightfall expansion on the way. So you can snag a new pin, some awesome rewards, get some fun adventures in, and a few other things for the time being. We got more info for you below as you can play the new dungeon right now.

"In this three-person fireteam activity, Guardians will infiltrate a facility on Mars to ensure that the Vex can't prevent us from restoring the Warmind Rasputin. A new armor set, four Legendary weapons, and a new Exotic Bow named the Hierarchy of Needs, are available to those who are brave enough. Guardians who are up for the challenge can unlock a new Seal and title, WANTED, which also allows them to purchase the WANTED pin via Bungie Rewards. Players who want to infiltrate the Spire of the Watcher today can purchase The Witch Queen Digital Deluxe Edition or The Witch Queen Dungeon Key for 2,000 Silver. This purchase also includes access to the first Year-5 dungeon, Duality. The current Season, Season of the Seraph, is available now for Guardians to help rebuild the Warmind in preparation for Destiny 2: Lightfall launching on February 28, 2023."