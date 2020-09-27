Developer Moonlit Reveals Model Builder During TGS 2020

During Tokyo Game Show 2020 this year, indie developer Moonlit decided to show off their latest game, Model Builder. As you might suspect from the images below, this is a hobbyist's wild dream game as you will be building models both from kits and from scratch using all of the stuff around you. From the looks of things, the game appears to have partnerships with actual model companies to use their designs for the game. So you're actually creating models from real life on your digital workbench. No word yet about when the game will be released, but we do have a quote from the CEO and an extended video showing someone putting together a model airplane from start to finish.

"The feedback that we've been receiving from players during the events is by far one of the most valuable things that we could ask for. Their opinions are moving forward the gameplay that we design. We're glad that after two months of work we can share a new iteration which basically is a new game. We're offering players a great project that we'll be updating live in plenty of ways. Other than updating it, we're also signing new agreements with globally acknowledged licensors to make sure that our players can fully immerse. The team is focused on making the game ready for its Prologue debut. We're assembling the project that can be updated and improved with enhancements over the years. Our license agreements with HobbyZone and AK Interactives have really changed the game – both are globally recognizable by the modelers community. They're experts when it comes to reputable, quality items such as dioramas, paints, brushes, tables and organizers, among others, that make virtual model building better than ever," said Michał Gardeła, CEO of Moonlit.