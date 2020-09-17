Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Lets Players Fight As Vergil

Capcom is reviving Devil May Cry 5 once more with some fun new extras on PlayStation 5. The game is entering the new era of next-gen gaming on PlayStation 5 as it launches alongside the console as Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition. It's going to add some awesome new content while looking the best it ever has. There's one very cool change to the game as well: you'll get to play as Vergil.

There will be a slew of next-gen upgrades for the game, including ray-tracing, an improved frame rate with High Framerate Mode, and additional visual improvements. The game will also take advantage of the PS5's fast loading times to get you into the game and beating up the baddies in no time flat. The game will also use the DualSense's new functionality as well, which means you'll be able to feel every vibration from Nero's exceed and the sensation of each weapon thanks to the controller's haptic feedback.

Next, Turbo Mode lets you play the game at 1.2x the normal speed. If you're up to it, you can play on Legendary Dark Knight difficulty, which will be a massive challenge with multiple enemies and plenty of ways to keep you on your toes. But what you've all been waiting for: Vergil. He'll finally be playable, with some additional moves as well as his Concentration Gauge. He'll come free with the Special Edition, but he'll be up for grabs as DLC at a later date if you want to pick him up on PlayStation 4.

There's no release date for Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition just yet, but you'll want to keep your eyes peeled for 2021.