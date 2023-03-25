Devolver Digital Drops New Details For Sludge Life 2 Devolver Digital has revealed all-new info and a trailer for their upcoming release of Sludge Life 2 coming later this year.

Devolver Digital revealed new details this week about the upcoming release of Sludge Life 2 from developers Terri Vellmann and Doseone. The game builds off the original in creative ways as Big Mud has gone missing, and it will be up to you to locate him in a mission to Ciggy City Suites. Enjoy the new info and trailer below as we patiently wait to see when the game will be released.

"Big Mud is missing – everyone's favorite rapping frog has vanished, and his closest homie Ghost (that's you) is on a mission to find him. Explore a bigger, weirder, gnarlier open world loaded with secrets, weirdos, jokes, and, of course, plenty of spots to tag once as you search for the misplaced musician."

SPRAY TO WIN: A hundred tag spots can be found around Ciggy City Suites and the surrounding area, including some so well hidden we almost feel bad about it. Hunt them down, spray them all, and let the soulless GLUG corporation know what's what.

A hundred tag spots can be found around Ciggy City Suites and the surrounding area, including some so well hidden we almost feel bad about it. Hunt them down, spray them all, and let the soulless GLUG corporation know what's what. MEET AND GREET: There are three times more NPCs in SLUDGE LIFE 2 than in the original game, which means even more citizens, fellow taggers, corporate stooges, and other assorted oddballs to meet and interact with as you explore a truly weird and wonderful open world.

There are three times more NPCs in SLUDGE LIFE 2 than in the original game, which means even more citizens, fellow taggers, corporate stooges, and other assorted oddballs to meet and interact with as you explore a truly weird and wonderful open world. TOOLED UP: New items? We got 'em. With the Double Js, you can double jump and sprint, while the Portable Launcher lets you throw yourself dramatically into the air. There are more, but we don't want to spoil the surprise. Oh, and all the items from the original are back too.

New items? We got 'em. With the Double Js, you can double jump and sprint, while the Portable Launcher lets you throw yourself dramatically into the air. There are more, but we don't want to spoil the surprise. Oh, and all the items from the original are back too. SOUND OFF: Sludge Life 2 features a bunch of new music too — including five killer new tracks from Big Mud himself. Explore the island, find the hidden master tapes, and bless your headphones with fresh beats and rhymes from the most amphibious rapper in the game.