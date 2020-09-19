Devolver Digital Gives Fall Guys A Mid-Season Update

Devolver Digital released a brand new update for Fall Guys this week, giving players a bit of new content for the mid-season. The update adds a bunch of changes to modes you've already played, as you can see from the images here where they have added new obstacles and challenges into some familiar maps. What's more, Mediatonic has also implemented Epic's Easy Anti-Cheat in order to combat players using tools that hook into the game to apply hacks to the game. Because, of course, there are trolls who can't win on their own. You can read a little more on the additions as well as check out a trailer showing off more of the update.

Round variations – expect the unexpected Players will quickly realize that all is not what it seems in The Blunderdome. Familiar favorites will have to be tackled in all new ways, with the addition of dozens of obstacles, dizzyingly random rotations and, of course, plenty of tumbling fruit. And what's more, players will have no idea when these changes will occur – no bean's dignity shall be spared. Better, faster, smoother, stumbles The Mediatonic team has been implementing hot-fixes and tweaks to improve the Fall Guys experience since day one, and today's major mid-season patch continues this quest. Players can expect changes to enhance server stability, nifty VFX improvements and a whole lot more to make Fall Guys just that little bit smoother. And another thing… There have been rumblings across the community about a certain large and rather aggressive hammer obstacle roaming the rounds, apparently intent on causing further mayhem for the Fall Guys. Details are sparse, but one thing we do know is that their name is Big Yeetus and they're a-coming.