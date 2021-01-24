Devolver Digital Releases A New Story Trailer For Olija

Before Olija is released next week, the folks over at Devolver Digital decided to release a new story trailer for the game. We've been seeing and hearing things about the game going back to late 2018 as the game has been in development for a long time and even pushed the release date back to January 28th due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now as we approach the game's official release this coming Thursday, we're being given a better glimpse into the story behind the game. This particular trailer will give you some of your hints at the wonders that await you in the land of Terraphage. Learn about the disastrous circumstances that befell the penniless and now stranded Lord Faraday, and eventually see how his fortunes changed course after a chance encounter with the enigmatic Lady Olija. Enjoy the trailer below!

Olija is a game about Faraday's quest, a man shipwrecked then trapped in the mysterious country of Terraphage. Armed with a legendary harpoon, he and other castaways try to leave this hostile country to return to their homelands. Through adventurous exploration, narration and razor sharp combat, the player will discover a strange world and its inhabitants, including Olija, an enigmatic lady that Faraday finds himself bound to over time. Inspired by swashbuckling tales and cinematic adventure games, Olija is a story about facing the unknown in adversity. Explore a mysterious and handcrafted world inspired by sailor's legends and Asian fantasy.

Wield the Harpoon of legend and rethink movement through platforming, puzzle and combat.

Rescue fellow castaways and meet curious characters to learn more about Terraphage and the enigmatic Olija.

Beautiful melancholic soundtrack inspired by Flamenco, lo-fi and traditional Japanese music.

Craft magic hats!