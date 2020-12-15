Devolver Digital Reveals Loop Hero On The Way For 2021

Devolver Digital revealed this past week that they will be releasing a new game called Loop Hero sometime in 2021. With a look that will give you throwback feelings to the late '80s ear of computer gaming, you will be thrown into a world with a timeless loop that has forced the inhabitants to live in never-ending chaos. Using a deck of cards, you will place enemies, buildings, and terrain along a path to create a unique adventure each time as you forge ahead as a hero to try and save this world from chaos. It's an interesting little mechanic to look at as part of what you'll do is recover and equip powerful loot for each class of hero that you can control, which will help you in future battles and make you stronger throughout the loop. You can read more about it below and check out the trailer for the game as we wait for more info.

The world has been thrown into a timeless loop, plunging its inhabitants into never ending chaos. Wielding an expanding deck of mystical cards, position enemies, buildings, and terrain along the path of each unique expedition to piece together your brave hero's memories and restore balance to the world. Recover and equip powerful loot for each class of hero for their battles and expand the survivors' camp to reinforce each adventure through the loop. Unlock new classes, new cards, and devious guardians on your quest to shatter the endless cycle of despair. No hero's expedition is ever the same as those that have gone before. Only the boldest and most resourceful can overcome the unholy guardian bosses over a grand saga to save the world and break the time loop of the Lich.