Devolver Digital Will Release Loop Hero On March 4th

Devolver Digital will be releasing the Four Quarters developed game Loop Hero on March 4th, and you can try it out right now. The game was revealed back in December as a title for 2021, but at the time they really didn't put any kind of a release window on it. All we really learned was that it was a roguelike title where you are tasked with rebuilding an extinct world while also trying to slay the destructor. You do all of this by building a deck of cards that will determine how things play out. We now know the game will officially be released on March 4th, 2021, and you can try it out right now. Until February 9th, there's a free demo of the game available to play at the link above during the Steam Game Festival. Enjoy trying it out!

The world has been thrown into a timeless loop, plunging its inhabitants into never ending chaos. Wielding an expanding deck of mystical cards, position enemies, buildings, and terrain along the path of each unique expedition to piece together your brave hero's memories and restore balance to the world. Recover and equip powerful loot for each class of hero for their battles and expand the survivors' camp to reinforce each adventure through the loop. Unlock new classes, new cards, and devious guardians on your quest to shatter the endless cycle of despair. No hero's expedition is ever the same as those that have gone before. Only the boldest and most resourceful can overcome the unholy guardian bosses over a grand saga to save the world and break the time loop of the Lich.