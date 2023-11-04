Posted in: Blizzard, BlizzCon, Conventions, Diablo, Events, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Diablo: The Roleplaying Game

Diablo Board Game & TTRPG Announced During BlizzCon 2023

Diablo will be getting its own TTRPG, set to be released sometime next year, as details emerged during BlizzCon 2023.

Article Summary "Diablo" getting a board game and TTRPG due for release next year.

The games are being created in collaboration with Glass Cannon Unplugged and Genuine Entertainment.

"Diablo: The Roleplaying Game" will feature mechanics from "Diablo IV" with future supplements planned.

The TTRPG and upcoming board game will share components, accessories, and expansions.

Blizzard Entertainment had two big announcements for Diablo during BlizzCon 2023, as they will be releasing a board game and a TTRPG based on the franchise. Simply called Diablo: The Roleplaying Game, the team is working with Glass Cannon Unplugged and Genuine Entertainment to put together a franchise of books, both for resources and adventures, so you can play a tabletop campaign with your friends the same you would games like Pathfinder or Dungeons & Dragons. We have more details about it below from the companies involved as we wait to hear more of what's on the way.

Diablo: The Roleplaying Game features an original core engine inspired by Diablo IV, the recent blockbuster that pioneers new ground for open-world, non-linear exploration. The Diablo RPG will further explore the overworld and underworld of Sanctuary, embarking on adventures above and below with fan-favorite mechanics torn straight from the screen. The Core Rulebook is thematically set alongside Diablo IV, with future tabletop supplements planned throughout Diablo's timeline. Moreover, the TTRPG is a direct companion to the upcoming Diablo: The Board Game, a co-op adventure board game slated for fall 2025. The TTRPG and board game will fuel one another with interchangeable game components, shared accessories, and complementary expansions with overarching events in a fully integrated product line.

"We've spent the past year living the dream with Blizzard. Collaborating with game directors, producers, and loremasters. Testing our demon-fighting skills. Reading endless tomes. We couldn't have asked for more access, enthusiasm, and support," says GCU CEO Jakub Wiśniewski. "Going to hell has never been so much fun."

Rounding out the party is Joe LeFavi of Genuine Entertainment, GCU's sorcerer who conjured up the Diablo collaboration and serves as their line producer and brand manager on the program. LeFavi also sits in the managing editor chair on the Diablo RPG, leveraging his prior experience working on other high-profile RPGs (including Alien, Altered Carbon, Blade Runner, The Dragon Prince, Dune, and The Walking Dead) to steer the series with GCU. "Diablo plunged a soulstone into the hearts and minds of an entire generation of gamers and game makers – myself included," says LeFavi. "It's been a life-long dream to work and play in Sanctuary."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!