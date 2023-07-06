Posted in: Blizzard, Diablo Immortal, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo, Mobile

Diablo Immortal Reveals New Class With The Blood Knight

Blizzard Entertainment dropped a new class on Diablo Immortal this week, as the Blood Knight will arrive soon with some new skills.

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed a brand new character class coming to Diablo Immortal, as players will have their chance to become a Blood Knight. This is the seventh class to be entered into the Sanctuary, giving you the chance to fight in an ancient style involving spears as you transform into cursed beings who hunt foes and drain their lifeblood. We got details about the new class below, and you can read more in the latest blog, as it goes live on July 13th.

BloodKnight

Starting on July 13, there will be three ways you can pick up a polearm and impale your way through the Burning Hells' legions as a Blood Knight.

Create a new character and select the Blood Knight class. There are unique character customization options available for the Blood Knight and their campaign dialogue is fully voiced.

Using the new and improved Class Change, you can transfer your character from its existing Class to the Blood Knight. We're removing the Class Change cooldown for the first 3 weeks after the Blood Knight's release, so everyone has a chance to harvest blood and become an abomination (more information on this coming July 11).

Enter the Crimson Plane, a three-week-long event like the Fractured Plane, but everyone plays as the Blood Knight. You'll earn a Blood Knight cosmetic and Legendary Items from completing it (more information on this coming July 11).

New Diablo Immortal Items

60 new class-specific Legendary Items are being released alongside the Blood Knight! We wanted to give players a variety of Items to tinker with so they can get a complete sense of what the Class can do upon release. It is always enjoyable to see the creative builds the community cooks up and we can't wait for you to surprise us.

Dereliction: Wave of Blood also reduces the Movement Speed of any enemies hit by 40% for 3 seconds.

Wave of Blood also reduces the Movement Speed of any enemies hit by 40% for 3 seconds. Chiropteran Trade: Swarm of Bats damage increased 10%.

Swarm of Bats damage increased 10%. Count of the Eves: Whirling Strike also grants 5% damage reduction per enemy hit for 3 seconds. This effect stacks up to a maximum of 6 times.

Whirling Strike also grants 5% damage reduction per enemy hit for 3 seconds. This effect stacks up to a maximum of 6 times. Influencer: Shroud of Night now only empowers you, causing every other Primary Attack to conjure a shadowy apparition to attack enemies.

Shroud of Night now only empowers you, causing every other Primary Attack to conjure a shadowy apparition to attack enemies. Layered Aims: Shroud of Night now empowers you and nearby allies, causing your Primary Attacks to mark enemies for death. The marks explode upon reaching 5 stacks dealing damage to the marked enemy.

Shroud of Night now empowers you and nearby allies, causing your Primary Attacks to mark enemies for death. The marks explode upon reaching 5 stacks dealing damage to the marked enemy. Momentary Comfort: Shroud of Night now periodically conjures shadowy apparitions that grant shields to you and nearby allies.

Shroud of Night now periodically conjures shadowy apparitions that grant shields to you and nearby allies. No More Bygones: Sanguinate now also shatters enemy armor, increasing the damage they take by 10% for 3 seconds.

Sanguinate now also shatters enemy armor, increasing the damage they take by 10% for 3 seconds. Rootvein Mail: Tendrils of Blood now tethers you to an enemy, Immobilizing you and Stunning them for up to 3 seconds. The blood tether continually deals damage to the linked enemy and can be broken at anytime by activating the skill again.

Tendrils of Blood now tethers you to an enemy, Immobilizing you and Stunning them for up to 3 seconds. The blood tether continually deals damage to the linked enemy and can be broken at anytime by activating the skill again. Ruin's Bindings: Tendrils of Blood now throws enemies to a targeted location, dealing damage and Stunning them.

Tendrils of Blood now throws enemies to a targeted location, dealing damage and Stunning them. Warmth and Likability: Wave of Blood maximum charges increased by 1.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!