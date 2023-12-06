Posted in: Blizzard, Diablo Immortal, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo

Diablo Immortal Reveals Next Update Will Drop December 14

Diablo Immortal is getting a new update next week, which will bring familiars into the mix along with a new location and more.

Blizzard Entertainment revealed a new update is on the way for Diablo Immortal, which is set to launch into the game on December 14. The team is looking to add some spicy content that will keep you coming back for a minute or two, with the top of the list being Familiars. Now you'll have compansion creatures with a bit of an ora around them as they can lend you a hand in combat and provide other services within the game that will help you out. You'll also be getting a new zone, questline, and event, all tied to a new location as you'll be headed to the Southern Dreadlands. Complete with a new set of enemies that bring the challenge level up and bosses you will not look forward to running into. We have dev notes and the latest video below, as you can get more info on the update via their latest blog.

Diablo Immortal – December 2023 Update

Familiars: Accompanying players through Sanctuary are loyal allies called Familiars, who bring their own additional bonuses and utilities. Splintered Souls will launch with 8 Familiars, five of which we've detailed in the blog post.

Accompanying players through Sanctuary are loyal allies called Familiars, who bring their own additional bonuses and utilities. Splintered Souls will launch with 8 Familiars, five of which we've detailed in the blog post. The Southern Dreadlands: At the heart of Diablo Immortal's story lies the Southern Dreadlands, which became an apocalyptic plane after being transformed by Tyrael's destruction of the corrupted Worldstone. The zone's main quest will take you to the growing encampment of the Gray Wards, into the interior of Staalbreak, and to the bottom of teeming ravines formed by the destruction of Mount Arreat.

At the heart of Diablo Immortal's story lies the Southern Dreadlands, which became an apocalyptic plane after being transformed by Tyrael's destruction of the corrupted Worldstone. The zone's main quest will take you to the growing encampment of the Gray Wards, into the interior of Staalbreak, and to the bottom of teeming ravines formed by the destruction of Mount Arreat. Sentinel's Stand: Protect the wilds of the Dreadlands in the tower defense-styled zone event.

Protect the wilds of the Dreadlands in the tower defense-styled zone event. 5 New Helliquary Bosses: They can be encountered across three new Inferno Difficulties: IV, V, and VI. To unlock Inferno Difficulty IV, players must defeat Saarodan, Sky-Sunderer on Inferno Difficulty III and be at least Paragon Level 1100.

