Diablo IV Arrives On Xbox Game Pass On March 28

It was only a matter of time. Blizzard Entertainment confirmed today that Diablo IV will be coming to Xbox Game Pass next month.

Blizzard Entertainment revealed this afternoon that they will release Diablo IV on Xbox Games Pass at the end of March. Once the acquisition of Activision Blizzard happened, you knew it would only be a matter of time before we started seeing their titles be added to the service, as this brings their popular action RPG over to the console for pass owners on PC and console, being the first major Blizzard title to be added. The game won't arrive until March 28, but it sounds like it will come with everything released for the game so far, so XGP players will be on the same level as PC players.

Diablo IV

Set 50 years after the events of Diablo III: Reaper of Souls, Diablo IV opens with the summoning of Lilith, the Daughter of Hatred, back to the mortal realm of Sanctuary. The lands have become infested with horrific creatures, and only the bravest of souls will be able to stand against the threat of chaos. Players can customize their gameplay experience in directions that appeal to them, experimenting with skill trees to showcase complimenting spells and abilities as they fight to return Sanctuary to its citizens.

Diablo IV heralds an expansive overworld, which players can explore as their choice of five classes—the shapeshifting Druids, agile Rogues, elemental Sorcerer, brutal Barbarians, and ritualistic Necromancers. There is no golden path; players choose how they want to progress, whether it be pursuing Lilith with laser-focus or exploring the dark corners of each region, while building their skills. The land of Sanctuary is diverse with different biomes and demonic beasts, and players will test their mettle across five regions in over 120 dungeons and dozens of side-quests, all while confronting World Bosses and exorcising plagued Strongholds in a shared and cooperative open world.

But it doesn't end there. After completing the main storyline, players can explore robust end-game activities to further their adventures and grow even more formidable in power. From the grueling and regularly occurring Helltide, to demonically challenging Nightmare Dungeons, there's plenty of ways for players to utilize an updated Paragon Board system and continue customizing their adventures. Also featured is the Whispers of the Dead, which grant Legendary rewards for selected world bounties, and the Fields of Hatred, which offer designated grounds for battling other players and building PvP renown. Plus, players can remain embroiled in the happenings of Sanctuary with the regular release of Seasons and expansions, providing new gameplay features, questlines, characters, challenges, and Legendary loot.

