Posted in: Blizzard, Diablo IV, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo

Diablo IV Players Can Now Donate Blood For In-Game Rewards

Donate your blood and earn rewards, as Blizzard Entertainment are holding a blood drive with Diablo IV as part of the Season of Blood.

In what has to be one of the weirder interactive moments for gaming in 2023, Blizzard Entertainment is giving Diablo IV players rewards for actual blood. Keeping in theme with the current Season Of Blood they have going on right now, the team is encouraging you to go donate your blood this month as part of their virtual blood drive. Those who do so and can prove it will help push an overall goal among the community for in-game rewards. The short version is you go donate blood, then submit proof on their website, which they will log and count up toward 666 quarts. We have more info on the drive below.

"From October 20–November 20, Diablo IV players in the United States over 18 can help save lives by visiting any blood donation center, donating your blood, and logging your contribution. Not only will you be helping someone in need, but you'll also help earn coveted in-game rewards based on the total amount of blood donated by all eligible players. Every player will reap the benefits of those willing to contribute to the Blood Harvest—our goal is to harvest a total of 666 quarts of blood. Crimson-coated cosmetics will be unlocked upon hitting 33%, 66%, and 100% of our goal. Plus, once the grand total is reached, a sweepstakes for a custom liquid-cooled PC infused with real human blood will unlock; all players in the United States over 18 could enter to win, regardless of whether they donated blood or not. Details, eligibility requirements, and official rules for the sweepstakes will be shared after the sweepstakes unlocks."

Tier 1: At 33% participation of the total 666-quart goal, all players will receive weapon cosmetics which include: Dagger – Bloodpetal Anlace Axe – Bloodpetal Sever Necro Offhand – Bloodpetal Heart Sword – Bloodpetal Blade Druid Staff – Bloodpetal Bludgeon

At 33% participation of the total 666-quart goal, all players will receive weapon cosmetics which include: Tier 2: At 66% participation, all players will receive the aforementioned rewards plus The Loch Raeth Maor Barbarian armor set.

At 66% participation, all players will receive the aforementioned rewards plus The Loch Raeth Maor Barbarian armor set. Tier 3: At 100% participation, all players will receive the aforementioned rewards plus the Vermilion Eye Piebald mount and the custom real human blood-infused PC sweepstakes will become available to enter.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!