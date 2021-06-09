Magic: The Gathering Announces Stranger Things Secret Lair Product

Wizards of the Coast has announced today the reveal of a Secret Lair product for Magic: The Gathering that crosses over with Netflix's original television series Stranger Things. This product is part of Wizards' Universes Beyond initiative, which uses intellectual properties licensed by other companies in order to showcase what they'd be like in the worlds of Magic.

As we covered in a previous article just days ago, Wizards of the Coast is aiming to revamp their "Universes Beyond" project to add more ways and opportunities to get ahold of the cards in these releases, to chances beyond purchasing the Secret Lair products. This includes the inclusion of cards from these releases styled after in-world properties in "The List", which is a subset of cards that are possible to get from Set Boosters. The "Universes Beyond" cards will show up at a higher rate than other cards on "The List", but are probably not going to affect the overall rate in which those cards are seen. Also, the Set Booster versions of these cards are set to release approximately six months after the Secret Lair cards do, allowing some time for buyers to have some novelty in their earlier purchase.

You can watch Gavin Verhey's explanation of this crossover by clicking on the Youtube video below, and check out the article on DailyMTG about it by clicking here. Are you excited about this crossover event? Let us know what you think about it in the comments below!