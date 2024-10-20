Posted in: Blizzard, Diablo IV, Games, iam8bit, Music, Soundtrack, Video Games, Vinyl | Tagged: Diablo

Diablo IV Soundtrack Will Arrive On Vinyl Next Year

Blizzard Entertainment and iam8bit have come together to produce a vinyl soundtrack for Diablo IV, set to be released in 2025

Blizzard Entertainment has partnered with iam8bit to release the complete Diablo IV soundtrack on vinyl, set to be released in 2025. As you can see here in the promo image, they are making this a four-LP set, with each one in a different color to match the themes and tone of the game while also paying homage to the iconic Classes you can play as. You can pre-order the soundtrack right now for $100, as it will be released sometime in Q2 2025.

Diablo IV Vinyl Soundtrack

For Diablo IV, composers Leo Kaliski, Ted Reedy, Ryan Amon, and Derek Duke crafted a legendary soundscape that's one part mephistophelian and one part medieval. iam8bit felt it was fiendishly important to capture that mood for your turntable. This is the Diablo IV 4xLP, four infernal discs jam-packed with the music of Blizzard Entertainment's hack-and-slash masterwork. iam8bit styled the vinyl treatment and coloring to pay homage to some of the game's iconic classes: Grizzly Rage Gold, Grim Harvest Green, Frost Nova Blue, and Rapture Red. Plus, they tapped the talented Ryan Brinkerhoff to craft album art in-line with that celebration of Diablo IV's fighters. Each sleeve is a tribute to a different class's strength and iconography. The whole thing comes together with outer album art that would make Lilith herself blush.

As an extra-special treat, we're also including code for an in-game Mount Trophy in Diablo IV, usable by all classes. Getting around Sanctuary's no easy task, but it's a hell of a lot better when you're looking your best — and nothing's swankier than a precious ornament for your ride. Whether you're playing co-op with a friend or fighting foes solo, you'll be able to show off your devotion in style. Claim your code at Battle.net to unlock it in-game on all platforms. Note: The download code for the in-game Mount Trophy will be included with the record and shipped inside the record's packaging.

