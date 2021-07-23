Dialga Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: July 2021

For the first time since early 2019, Dialga is getting a proper raid rotation in Pokémon GO. Outside of two day-long features at GO Fest 2020 and GO Fest 2021, we've been Dialga-less for over two full years. Now, it returns as the Tier Five raid boss for the full Ultra Unlock Part One: Time event, which will see the long-awaited release of Shiny Dialga. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Legendary from the Sinnoh region, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Dialga's 100% IVs.

Top Dialga Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Dialga counters as such:

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Drill Run

Shadow Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Dialga with efficiency.

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Breloom: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Regigigas: Ground-type Hidden Power, Focus Blast

Rhydon: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Krookodile: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Heracross: Counter, Close Combat

Toxicroak: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Sirfetch'd: Counter, Close Combat

Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Dialga can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Dialga. Dialga has a huge and easy-to-hit catch circle, but keep in mind that it may be a bit closer than other Dragon-types like Reshiram and Zekrom that need a harder throw.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in twenty.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Dialga will have a CP of 2307 in normal weather conditions and 2884 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!