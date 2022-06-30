Dicey Dungeons Announces Mobile Edition & New DLC

The team behind Dicey Dungeons have two announcements for the game today as it is both coming to mobile and getting a new DLC. The game will be coming to both iOS and Android on July 7th, bringing with it everything from the PC version to your mobile devices. But that's not all as all versions of the game will be getting new content the same day which is simply being called "Reunion". The new DLC brings the entire gang of dice back together to fight once more with a new set of wacky mechanics, dungeon layouts, and all new tracks see if you measure up! Find out what they've been doing since they escaped, and how Lady managed to tall them all into coming back. We have more info on the DLC below.

Two and a half years ago, six heroes – unfortunately transformed into giant walking dice – took part in Dicey Dungeons, the only game show in the world run by Lady Luck herself. Now they're back in the studio one last time for a reunion special. What have they been up to since they escaped? How did Lady Luck talk them into coming back? And what will happen when they head back into the dungeons for one last adventure? Reunion features 4-5 hours of new content across six new episodes, one for each contestant. Each episode has wildly new designs and rules, for example: The Thief episode, which is all about stealing enemy equipment and making it your own – a bit of a challenge in Reunion, since all the enemies have brand-new equipment, specifically designed with this in mind.

Or the Warrior episode, which digs into Dicey Dungeons' traditional-dice-game roots with a new system inspired by category games like Yacht – collect sets of dice to level up your character, while keeping enough dice free to defeat the dungeon enemies.

Or the Robot episode, which takes the push-your-luck mechanics of the original character and applies it to coins instead of dice. After all, what is a coin, but a two-sided dice?